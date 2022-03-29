Chhattisgarh: Two pet dogs fight valiantly to save owner from leopard

Dogs are often called a man's best friend and this phrase was proved right once again when two pet dogs came to the rescue of their 65-year-old owner when a leopard attacked him in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district.

According to the man, Shivprasad Netam, after the leopard attacked him, his pet dogs, named Bhuru and Kabru, started barking ferociously and engaged in a face-off with the big cat, prompting it to back off.

The incident took place on Monday when Netam, a resident of Sirkatta village under Magarlod block, accompanied by his two pet dogs, had gone to collect mahua flowers at his field in a nearby forest, officials said.

Netam suffered injuries on his head and legs in the leopard attack and is undergoing treatment in the district hospital here, they said.

Talking to reporters in the hospital, the elderly man said he was picking up mahua flowers which had fallen on ground when the wild animal attacked him from behind.

"When I was struggling to free myself from the claws of the leopard, my pet dogs suddenly jumped in to rescue me. The two dogs attacked the leopard together and continued barking ferociously, prompting the wild animal to loosen its grip and escape in the forest,'' he said.

An injured Netam managed to reach his house following which his family members and local residents admitted him to a community health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital in Dhamtari town for further treatment.

"For the first time in my life, I saw a leopard in my village. We don't know from where it came. I will never forget this incident. I almost died but my pets fought with bravery and proved the saying right that dogs are a man's best friend," he said.

According to Netam, a farmer, the dogs are with him since the last three years.

