11 lakh ration cards distributed: Minister

Eleven lakh new ration cards have been given to people in Tamil Nadu since May last when the DMK government came to power in the State and all the commodities distributed without shortage in the ration shops, said R. Chakrapani, Food Minister, on Tuesday. After inspecting the godowns of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, he said there are 1,507 centres through which the foodgrains are being procured from farmers.

