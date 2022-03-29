Left Menu

We fulfil what we promise: Maha Min Aditya Thackeray on his ideology

Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray laid the foundation stone of a water supply project in Ratnagiri on Tuesday.

ANI | Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:17 IST
We fulfil what we promise: Maha Min Aditya Thackeray on his ideology
Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray laid the foundation stone of a water supply project in Ratnagiri on Tuesday. In his address, he stated that he had been asked numerous times about his contributions and ideologies, which was simple: completing tasks in hand was his priority.

"Whatever we promise before or after an election, we fulfil it at any cost. It is our job to do what we have said," said Thackeray. Calling Konkan Sindhuratan, he said tourist spots and the weather in Konkan work like magnets for tourists.

"We Mumbaikars are fascinated with Konkan, especially in the monsoons. I am really happy that we are not just developing the area but doing eternal and inclusive development in the area," said Thackeray. Earlier, Aditya Thackeray offered prayers at Lord Ganpatipule temple in Ratnagiri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022