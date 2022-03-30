Left Menu

President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Rajasthan on Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their Statehood Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 11:09 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their Statehood Day. "Greetings to the people of the state on Rajasthan Day. The glorious history of this state is replete with many inspiring stories of valour. Rich in the rainbow shade of nature and having global charm due to its hospitality, Rajasthan has a unique identity. I wish for a bright future for the state," read the Rashtrapati Bhavan's tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Rajasthan on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes of Rajasthan Day to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, pride and sacrifice. I wish the state should move forward on the path of progress."

Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

