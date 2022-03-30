Pay Russia roubles for oil, grain, fertiliser and metals, suggests parliament speaker
Russia should sell oil, grain, metals, fertilizer, coal, and timber for roubles on global markets where it is profitable for Russia, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, suggested on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas exported to Europe or the United States be paid for in roubles.
