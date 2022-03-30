Left Menu

Pay Russia roubles for oil, grain, fertiliser and metals, suggests parliament speaker

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 11:39 IST
Pay Russia roubles for oil, grain, fertiliser and metals, suggests parliament speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia should sell oil, grain, metals, fertilizer, coal, and timber for roubles on global markets where it is profitable for Russia, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, suggested on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas exported to Europe or the United States be paid for in roubles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022