4 men trapped inside sewer in northwest Delhi's Transport Nagar die

Four men who were trapped inside a sewer in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area have died and their bodies were pulled out early Wednesday morning following an overnight rescue operation, officials said.

Of the four, three men were private contractual employees who were working on MTNL lines at the time of the incident on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The fourth is a rickshaw puller who had tried to save the three workers but also got trapped in the sewer.

The rescue operation started after the Samaypur Badli police station got information about the incident around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Apart from the police, fire department officials and a team of the National Disaster Response Force were also part of the rescue effort.

According to the fire department, the operation ended around 4 am on Wednesday with the four bodies pulled up from the sewer. Police said post mortem will be conducted at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

The deceased workers have been identified as Bacchu Singh, Pintu and Suraj Kumar Sahni. The rickshaw puller, Satish (40), was a resident of Sardar Colony in Rohini Sector-16. Officials said, ''The rickshaw puller, who tied to save the workers, was a hero. But he also got trapped inside the sewer.'' There is an iron net beneath the MTNL lines inside the sewer. It was suspected that the four got stuck there, they added. Toxic gas inside the sewer made the rescue operation difficult even with protective gears. Earth-moving machines were used to widen the mouth of the sewer, police said. Satish, the rickshaw puller, is survived by his wife Neha (35) and three daughters -- Tisha (14), Kritika (8) and Arbi (3).

