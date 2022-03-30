Left Menu

PM's daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices, showing 'hollow' dreams of jobs: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:00 IST
PM's daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices, showing 'hollow' dreams of jobs: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing ''hollow dreams'' of employment to the youth.

Gandhi used the hashtag ''RozSubahKiBaat'' with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

''Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless,'' the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

