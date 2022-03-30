Poland plans to stop using Russian oil by end of year, says PM

Poland plans to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022 and to stop importing Russian coal by May at the latest, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as it cuts economic ties with Moscow due to the war in Ukraine.

"We will impose a total embargo on Russian coal, and I hope that by April, May at the latest, we will have completely exited from Russian coal," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "We will do everything to stop using Russian oil by the end of this year."

