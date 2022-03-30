Left Menu

Pune rural police seizes cash worth 4 crore on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Cash worth Rs 4 crore has been seized by Pune rural police on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Lonavala on Tuesday Morning.

Pune rural police nabbed two with cash worth Rs 4 crore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Cash worth Rs 4 crore has been seized by Pune rural police on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Lonavala on Tuesday Morning. Acting on a tip about the illegal movement of weapons and money on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Pune rural police formed a team for the operation.

"Based on the tip regarding the illegal movement of weapons and money, a team was prepared to nab the cash and weapons in the suspected vehicle. However, during the search of the vehicle, only cash worth 4 crore (4,00,00,000) was seized," said Pune rural police. The cops informed that the accused have kept the cash in the rear seat of the car in a specially designed box.

During the investigation, the accused were identified as Mahesh Nana Mane and Vikas Sambhaji Ghadge of Sangali, Maharashtra. On being questioned about the cash, the accused failed to provide satisfactory answers, due to which the case has been transferred to the Pune Income Tax Department for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

