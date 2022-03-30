Left Menu

Poland plans to cut Russian oil imports by end of year

Poland will take steps to cut Russian oil imports by the end of 2022, the prime minister said Wednesday.Poland has already largely reduced its dependence on Russian oil, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. Morawiecki told a news conference that Poland was launching the most radical plan among European nations to wean off Russian energy sources.Poland said Tuesday it was banning imports of Russian coal.

Poland said Tuesday it was banning imports of Russian coal. Morawiecki said he expects gas imports will be cut in May and called on other European countries to follow suit.

Poland is arguing that money from oil and gas exports is fueling Russia's war machine and that that should stop.

