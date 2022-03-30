Left Menu

Agri products export up by over 25% in first 10 months of FY 2021-22: Govt to LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's export of agricultural products have touched USD 40.87 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal and it is 25.14 percent more than the financial year, Union Minister of State for Commerce Anupriya Singh Patel said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Patel said exports of some other major agricultural products like wheat, sugar and cotton have registered a substantial increase during the current year.

''During the period between April 2021 to January 2022 of the current financial year, exports of agricultural products have amounted to USD 40.87 billion compared to USD 32.66 billion over the corresponding period of previous year, registering an increase of 25.14,'' she said during Question Hour.

Patel said of the products for which targets were fixed, export of some of the major items like rice, other cereals, coffee cereal preparations, meat, dairy and poultry products and marine products would achieve or come very close to achieving the targets for 2021-22. The minister said the rise in agricultural exports improves realisations for farmers and has a positive impact on their income.

In order to ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the government has launched a Farmer Connect Portal for providing a platform for Farmer Producer Organisations Companies (FPOs/FPCs) and cooperatives to directly interact with exporters, she said.

