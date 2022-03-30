Ireland says bill for Ukrainian refugees could hit 2.5 billion euros
Updated: 30-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:57 IST
The cost of hosting tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland could hit 2.5 billion euros ($2.79 billion) and an additional 35,000 homes may be required, Ireland's housing minister said on Wednesday.
"You could be looking at a figure of 1.7 billion and that could rise, depending on how many people come in, to about 2.5 billion" euros," Darragh O'Brien told RTE radio, citing a memorandum brought to Cabinet on Tuesday on the costs for "all the needs" of the Ukrainians resettling in Ireland. ($1 = 0.8963 euros)
