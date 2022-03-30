Russia will not demand immediate switch to gas payments in roubles -Kremlin
Russia will not immediately demand that other countries pay for its gas exports in roubles, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, promising a gradual shift and saying Russia should work on an idea to widen the list of its exports requiring rouble payment.
Russia's top lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned the European Union earlier on Wednesday that if it wanted Russian natural gas then it would have to pay in roubles, and cautioned that oil, grain, metals, fertiliser, coal and timber exports could also soon be priced the same way.
