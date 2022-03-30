ARECA & COCONUT PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 52000, model Rs 51000 New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42000 Koka: Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, model Rs 30000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.

