EU will work with countries to prepare for gas supply situations

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will work closely with European Union countries to prepare for gas supply situations, after Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in case of a potential disruption to flows from Russia.

"We are prepared for any such cases. We will of course, work closely with member states to have everybody be prepared for any sort of situations," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told a news conference.

