EU will work with countries to prepare for gas supply situations

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Commission said on Wednesday it will work closely with European Union countries to prepare for gas supply situations, after Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in case of a potential disruption to flows from Russia.

"We are prepared for any such cases. We will of course, work closely with member states to have everybody be prepared for any sort of situations," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

