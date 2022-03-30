Over 170 CSR-funded research projects at IIT Madras have led to social transformation: Officials

From clean drinking water using capacitive de-ionisation technique to robotic cleaning of sewage pipes, several technology-led CSR projects undertaken by IIT Madras have successfully addressed societal issues and created a deep impact, according to officials.

More than 170 CSR-funded projects are currently underway at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The institute, which has received around Rs 90 crore through CSR funds, has worked extensively on several projects to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged, they said.

For several villagers in Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Sivagangai of Tamil Nadu, Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh and Mulbaga of Karnataka, an emergent, sustainable technology has successfully provided clean drinking water that is healthy, accessible and affordable.

According to an institute official, capacitive de-ionisation (CDI), implemented by IIT Madras' International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) in partnership with an incubated company, InnoDI Water Technologies, is an alternative to RO technology that saves 60 per cent of groundwater, retains essential minerals and consumes less energy.

Fifteen community drinking water kiosks using CDI technology have been commissioned in these locations. Funded by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), nine of these units can run entirely on solar power.

''Eleven community drinking water Kiosks funded by the National Stock Exchange Foundation (NSEF) are being commissioned in Ramanathapuram district, Telangana and Birbhum district, West Bengal – both aspirational districts as identified by NITI Aayog,'' the official said ''These kiosks, based on the CDI technology, are expected to greatly benefit communities. CDI is an effective technology for reduction of total dissolved salts (TDS) – in Rameswaram it is TDS reduction, while in Birbhum it is fluoride remediation.'' ''Altogether these 26 water kiosks have a capacity of providing 1,40,000 litres of drinking water per day, benefitting an estimated population of 36,000 persons,'' according to the official.

While India was the first country to make Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandatory in 2014, there have not been high levels of investment in research projects undertaken at academic institutions that can address social issues, the institute claimed.

''CSR investment in tech innovation is likely to yield long term benefits for society. It is gratifying to see corporate India rapidly embracing this philosophy for their CSR investments," said Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

Another effective tech-funded CSR project of IIT Madras is the Data Analytics Risk and Technology (DART) lab established in partnership with American Express, a multinational corporation.

Within a year of becoming operational, the lab has established various global collaborations and funded 12 research projects covering human allied Artificial Intelligence, risk in operations and supply chain, cognitive science and healthcare, among others.

An experimental facility is also being set up with capabilities ranging from eye-tracking to physiological sensors.

''Companies will be able to create huge social impact by utilising their CSR funds to support socially relevant research in premier Indian institutions like IIT Madras,'' said Kaviraj Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Office of Institutional Advancement, IIT Madras.

''These institutes have a high concentration of intellectual talent and our nation will benefit immensely if corporates can partner with them, and further motivate them to work on social issues,'' he said.

''Society at large will definitely benefit in the long-term by such partnerships, since the projects are always tracked in a very transparent way and assessed on key metrics identified around the ultimate social impac,'' he added.

