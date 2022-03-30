Left Menu

Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Central & West India: IMD

Amid the stifling and sweltering heatwave around the country, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday informed that the Heat Wave Spell is likely to continue over Central and West India during the next 4 to 5 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:39 IST
Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Central & West India: IMD
Representative Image (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the stifling and sweltering heatwave around the country, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday informed us that the Heat Wave Spell is likely to continue over Central and West India during the next 4 to 5 days. The department stated that the temperature in the national capital may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

"The temperature is going to rise till 39 degrees, it may reach 40 degrees also. Heatwave is there, it will continue for today and tomorrow including other parts of India. There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout," RK Jenamani, IMD official told ANI. Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeasternstates at lower tropospheric levels, Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya between March 31 and April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022