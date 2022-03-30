Left Menu

Venkaiah Naidu to host farewell dinner for 72 Rajya Sabha MPs tomorrow

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu will host a dinner along with cultural events for all the outgoing members of the Upper House to mark their farewell on Thursday at his official residence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:42 IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu will host a dinner along with cultural events for all the outgoing members of the Upper House to mark their farewell on Thursday at his official residence. Mementos will be presented to all the 72 retiring members and another 19 retired earlier who could not receive the mementos.

At the dinner, about half a dozen Rajya Sabha members will showcase their cultural talents. Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen will play the Guitar, Trinamool Congress' Dola Sen will present Rabindra Sangeet, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Tiruchi Siva will render a Tamil song, Bharatiya Janata Party's Roopa Ganguly, a Hindi song and another BJP leader Ramachandra Jhangra will present a patriotic song, Nationalist Congress Party leader Vandana Chavan will sing a Hindi song. These individual performances will be followed by a chorus song. Senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have said that the members of the House will showcase their cultural talents after 20 years at such an occasion.

Chairman Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition, Leaders of various parties and several of the retiring members will speak in the House on the occasion tomorrow. Chairman Naidu today announced in the House that Zero Hour and Question Hour will not be taken up in the House tomorrow so as to enable the leaders and Members to speak on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

