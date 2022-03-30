Left Menu

Italy to see if Gazprom amends contracts before weighing state of alert - source

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:18 IST
Italy will wait to see if Gazprom sends contract amendments to gas operators before it takes any decision on imposing a state of alert over gas supplies, an Italian government source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany activated the 'early warning phase' of an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in case of a disruption or halt in supplies from Russia.

"Italy is monitoring developments before taking any decision," the source said.

