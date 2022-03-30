Russian forces bombarded a besieged city in northern Ukraine, a day after promising to scale down operations there, and Kyiv and its Western allies dismissed a pullback near the capital as a ploy to regroup by invaders taking heavy losses. FIGHTING * The mayor of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Vladyslav Astroshenko, said Russian bombardment had intensified over the past 24 hours, with more than 100,000 people trapped in the city with just enough food and medical supplies to last about a week. * Russia is shifting some forces from northern Ukraine to the east, where it is trying to encircle the main Ukrainian force there, said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Some Russians will stay behind near Kyiv to tie Ukrainian forces down, he added. * Russian forces are shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional Donetsk governor said. * British military intelligence said Russian units suffering heavy losses had been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and resupply.

DIPLOMACY * Britain will take a very sceptical view towards Russia and its pledge to scale down military operations around Kyiv, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying London would judge Moscow by its actions, not words. * The foreign ministers of Russia and China, meeting in China, both condemn what they regard as illegal and counter-productive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said. ECONOMY * The Kremlin said demanding rouble payment for exports of oil, grain, fertilisers, coal, metals and other key commodities in addition to natural gas was a good idea and should be worked on. * Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy, an unprecedented move that could see the government ration power if there is a disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia.

REFUGEES * The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 4,019,287, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said. QUOTES * "Ukrainians are not naive people," said President Zelenskiy. "Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result."

(Compiled by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)