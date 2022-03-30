CCPA penalizes 3 companies for misleading advertisements

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday informed that based on the notices issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against misleading advertisements by companies, 13 companies withdrew misleading advertisements and 3 companies agreed for corrective advertisement. CCPA also imposed penalties on 3 companies for their misleading advertisements. CCPA had earlier issued two Safety Notices to alert and make consumers cautious against buying household goods that do not conform to BIS standards.

An advisory has also been issued to industry associations highlighting the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act and to impress upon their members to cease making false claims about effectiveness against coronavirus which are not supported by competent and duly authorized scientific advice, informed the department. Under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, CCPA has been established with effect from 24.07.2020 to regulate matters, inter alia, relating to false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interests of the public and consumers as a class.

The regulations by the said department are aimed at establishing fairness in claims and advertisements of food products. To safeguard the interest of consumers and make food businesses accountable for such claims/advertisements these advisory has been made. The department also informed that all advertisements telecast on private satellite TV channels are required to adhere to the Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 framed thereunder. Appropriate action would be taken in cases where Advertising Code is found to be violated. (ANI)

