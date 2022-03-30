Britain won't pay in roubles for Russian gas, PM spokesman says
Britain won't pay for Russian commodities like gas in roubles and is liaising with British companies who might be concerned about the issue or its impact on industries and manufacturers across Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain won't pay for Russian commodities like gas in roubles and is liaising with British companies who might be concerned about the issue or its impact on industries and manufacturers across Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said. Thee Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia's energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, with Germany triggering an emergency plan to manage gas supplies that could see Europe's largest economy ration power if the standoff disrupts or halts supplies.
"(Business minister) Kwasi Kwarteng, working with his counterparts, have made clear that they won't be paying in roubles," Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Wednesday. "(The business ministry) is obviously in contact with any UK businesses that may have concerns."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Boris Johnson
- Russia
- Russian
- Europe
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- Johnson
- British
- Britain
ALSO READ
Ukraine war ‘most severe’ test ever for European security body
Aircraft leasing arm of Japan's SMFG says to terminate 35 Russian leases
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russian billionaire, 16 others