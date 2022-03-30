Left Menu

Britain won't pay in roubles for Russian gas, PM spokesman says

Britain won't pay for Russian commodities like gas in roubles and is liaising with British companies who might be concerned about the issue or its impact on industries and manufacturers across Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:05 IST
Britain won't pay in roubles for Russian gas, PM spokesman says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain won't pay for Russian commodities like gas in roubles and is liaising with British companies who might be concerned about the issue or its impact on industries and manufacturers across Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said. Thee Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia's energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, with Germany triggering an emergency plan to manage gas supplies that could see Europe's largest economy ration power if the standoff disrupts or halts supplies.

"(Business minister) Kwasi Kwarteng, working with his counterparts, have made clear that they won't be paying in roubles," Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Wednesday. "(The business ministry) is obviously in contact with any UK businesses that may have concerns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022