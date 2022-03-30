Zelenskyy addresses Norway's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Norwegian Parliament that Russia wants “to destroy the foundation of Europe.” Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter during a live video appearance before the 169-member Stortinget, said Wednesday that “the future of Europe is being decided now.” Speaking generally of Russia's military activities in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that “for the Russians, there are no prohibited targets.” Zelenskyy's speech was the latest of a string of addresses to lawmakers in several countries, including the United States, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Israel, Japan and the European Union.

___ Kyiv: The Ukrainian military says that Russian troops have intensified their activities in the country's east.

The Ukrainian general staff said Wednesday that the Russians have scaled up their activities around Izyum, south of Kharkiv, after redeploying some units from other areas. It also said that the Russian forces have intensified shelling and attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, focusing on trying to win control of Mariupol, Popasna and Rubizhne.

The Russian military has said it has shifted its focus to Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. ___ Copenhagen: The Danish government has decided to increase the size and scope of a one-time, tax-free subsidy to housesholds affected by high heating bills. Around 419,000 households will now receive 6,000 kroner ($891) under the plan.

A previous deal reached Feb. 11, before Russia's invasion started, provided for aid of 3,750 kroner to around 320,000 households to help cover the costs of soaring heating bills.

Energy Minister Dan Jørgensen said the war “has created uncertainty in the energy markets, and gas prices are expected to be at a high level for the rest of 2022.” The government will now spend 2 billion kroner ($297 million) on the programme. Conditions for receiving support include a home being located in an area with district heating fuelled primarily by gas power plants, or the home having individual gas heating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)