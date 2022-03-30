Russia says requiring payment for gas in roubles is not breach of contract -TASS

Requiring payment for energy exports in roubles rather than dollars or euros is not a breach of contract, but Russia adapting to unprecedented pressure, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Ryabkov said he expected Russia and the European Union to reach agreement on their differences in the next few days, TASS reported.

Moscow's insistence on being paid in roubles for Russian gas that has met a third of Europe's annual energy needs has galvanised European states into action.

