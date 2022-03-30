Left Menu

Russia says requiring payment for gas in roubles is not breach of contract -TASS

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:07 IST
Russia says requiring payment for gas in roubles is not breach of contract -TASS

Requiring payment for energy exports in roubles rather than dollars or euros is not a breach of contract, but Russia adapting to unprecedented pressure, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Ryabkov said he expected Russia and the European Union to reach agreement on their differences in the next few days, TASS reported.

Moscow's insistence on being paid in roubles for Russian gas that has met a third of Europe's annual energy needs has galvanised European states into action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022