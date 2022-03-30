Left Menu

Russia hopes Europe will find creative solution to roubles-for-gas problem - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:33 IST
Russia hopes Europe will find creative solution to roubles-for-gas problem - RIA
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia hopes European countries will change their minds about paying for Russian gas in roubles and find a creative solution to the problem, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Ryabkov also said he hoped Russia would not continue to be confronted with what he described as the West's "desperate economic war", RIA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022