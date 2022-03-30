Russia hopes Europe will find creative solution to roubles-for-gas problem - RIA

Russia hopes European countries will change their minds about paying for Russian gas in roubles and find a creative solution to the problem, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Ryabkov also said he hoped Russia would not continue to be confronted with what he described as the West's "desperate economic war", RIA reported.

