Iran nuclear deal could take days, maybe weeks, Russian official says

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday it could take a few days or maybe weeks to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, RIA news agency reported.

His comments come days after Robert Malley, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, said he is not confident that a nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran is imminent.

