Left Menu

European Central Bank chief says no data suggests stagflation

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:43 IST
European Central Bank chief says no data suggests stagflation
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

No data currently suggests that Europe will fall into stagflation, a combination of high inflation, little or no economic growth and high unemployment, the European Central Bank's president said on Wednesday.

Christine Lagarde said at a Bank of Cyprus conference here that at this time, "we don't have the two elements that characterise" stagflation — a drawn-out recession and inflation that continues to rise.

Lagarde said that although inflation will "no doubt" increase this year because of high fuel and food prices, the bank doesn't forecast it will keep rising and would eventually decline to "our target of 2 per cent".

The European Central Bank chief said the conditions remained "quite fluid" because of the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that the bank was constantly revising different scenarios about where things could lead.

Lagarde said she was certain the bank would sift through data earlier than the scheduled June meeting of its governing council to reassess the situation.

"I'm sure that we will be doing that earlier than June because it is actually a fluid situation,'' Lagarde said, adding that ''we have to be extremely attentive, extremely prudent. We have to monitor data.'' Speaking earlier following talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Lagarde said that in light of the war in Ukraine, the bank was trying to ensure price and financial stability and that sanctions against Russia were strictly implemented.

"We are very keen that the sanctions which have been decided at the European level be also observed and implemented with total integrity and rigor and this is what needs to take place indeed,'' Lagarde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022