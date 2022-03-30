Left Menu

Austria tightens monitoring of gas market over Russia's rouble demand

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:47 IST
Austria tightens monitoring of gas market over Russia's rouble demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria said on Wednesday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas-supply plan, tightening its monitoring of the gas market but taking no extra measures for now to secure its supply, because of Russia's demand for payment in roubles.

"The existing surveillance and monitoring system ... will be intensified further," Chancellor Karl Nehammer's office said in a statement, adding that measures such as gas rationing would only come into play if the third phase of that emergency plan were activated, which required an "immediate crisis".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022