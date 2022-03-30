Left Menu

Don't resume plastic waste import, focus on recycling local waste: NGO urges govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:51 IST
Don't resume plastic waste import, focus on recycling local waste: NGO urges govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A non-government organisation (NGO) on Wednesday urged the government not to resume import of plastic waste into India and said it should instead focus on recycling the local waste.

The government had banned the import of plastic waste in 2019 to promote the management of locally generated plastic waste to reduce packaging pollution in line with 'Swachh India' and 'Swasth India' campaigns.

In 2021, seven Indian companies sought the government's permission to import 93,000 tonnes of plastic bottles waste from countries such as the USA, Canada and Germany citing its shortage in India.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Wednesday organised a consultation meeting to discuss an amendment to replace the term 'prohibited' with 'restricted' in the import policy of polyethylene terephthalate (PET or single-use plastics) flakes/PET waste.

The DGFT had invited representatives of Ministry of Environment, plastic waste importer applicants, Plastic Export Promotional Council and the NGO, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Manch (PDUSM), for the meeting.

Soon after the meeting, the PDUSM issued a statement urging the government not to resume import of plastic waste into India.

Vinod Shukla, PDUSM president and nephew of Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay, said that during the meeting, he emphasised that there is no shortage of PET waste in India. According to industry data, more than 14 lakh tonnes of PET plastics are consumed annually in India, even with the world's highest recycling rate of 80 per cent.

''About 2.8 lakh tonnes of plastic bottles waste never gets collected. While the whole world is banning such imports to strengthen local plastic waste management, India would be the first country to re-allow the import of plastic waste,'' Shukla said.

''Our main aim is to increase the collection of local waste. Our country's waste must be recycled first, before importing waste from other countries to make textiles/recycled products,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022