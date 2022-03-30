Ghazipur fire: Delhi Assembly's Environment Committee summons EDMC commissioner

Left Menu

The Delhi Assemblys Environment Committee on Wednesday summoned the commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to explain what steps have been taken to clear the Ghazipur landfill site and prevent fires there, head of the panel Atishi said on Wednesday.The move comes after a fire broke out at east Delhis Ghazipur dumping yard on Monday following which a huge cloud of smoke enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas.

The Delhi Assembly's Environment Committee on Wednesday summoned the commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to explain what steps have been taken to clear the Ghazipur landfill site and prevent fires there, head of the panel Atishi said on Wednesday.

The move comes after a fire broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard on Monday following which a huge cloud of smoke enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas. The blaze was finally doused on Wednesday evening, over 50 hours after it broke out. The summon order issued by the Committee stated that the EDMC commissioner has to depose before the panel and furnish required details on April 4 at 3 pm.

''The Environment Committee of the Delhi Assembly has summoned the EDMC commissioner to explain what steps have been taken to clear the Ghazipur landfill site and prevent fires. People are suffering because of irresponsibility of the MCD,'' Atishi said in a tweet.

Officials privy to the development said the Committee has also sought details on the amount of garbage that comes to Ghazipur landfill daily and the amount processed everyday.

''The panel has also asked the commissioner to explain the causes of fire in the Ghazipur landfill site and also the total number of fire incidents there in the last two years. ''The commissioner has also been directed to tell about the steps taken to prevent fire incidents, efforts being taken to clear the landfill site and the time it will take to clear the landfill site,'' an official said.

