Project Monitoring Group reviews 374 high impact infrastructure projects in FY 2021-22

The Project Monitoring Group (PMG) has reviewed as many as 374 high impact infrastructure projects worth around Rs 17 lakh crore in 2021-22 financial year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

PMG is an unique institutional mechanism to facilitate resolution of issues in infrastructure projects with investments upward of Rs 500 crore, primarily by way of conducting regular review meetings with states and central ministries.

The ministry said, at present, PMG is monitoring 1,362 under implementation projects with total anticipated investment of about Rs 47.55 lakh crore, spanning across key sectors like road, transport and highways, railways, petroleum and natural gas, new and renewable energy.

In 2021-22, 787 new projects with an investment value of Rs 19.6 lakh crore have been brought on PMG for monitoring, and 44 projects with an investment value of Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been commissioned.

PMG has been convening regular review meetings between project proponents, state governments and Union ministries to accelerate project implementation through expeditious resolution of issues, it added.

''With the co-operation and active participation of the state governments and ministry officials, 374 projects with a value of about 17 lakh crore have been reviewed during these meetings. As a result of regular reviews, 568 issues in 248 projects worth Rs 12.20 lakh crores have been resolved,'' the ministry said.

Some projects where pending issues have been resolved include BharatNet, North East Gas Grid, Sivok Rangpo New Rail Line, and Jagdishpur - Haldia & Bokaro - Dhamra Pipeline Project (including Baruani Guwahati Pipeline Project).

