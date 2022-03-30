Left Menu

Sorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 24%

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital on Wednesday pulled the publication of its 2021 results after auditors PwC told the digital advertising group they were not able to complete the work in time, sending its shares plunging. S4, a digital advertising company, said it believed the results remained within the range of market expectations and it continued to trade strongly in the first two months of 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:49 IST
Sorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 24%
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital on Wednesday pulled the publication of its 2021 results after auditors PwC told the digital advertising group they were not able to complete the work in time, sending its shares plunging.

S4, a digital advertising company, said it believed the results remained within the range of market expectations and it continued to trade strongly in the first two months of 2022. "The company will release its preliminary results for 2021 as soon as PwC have completed their work," it said.

Shares in the company, which had been trading generally flat on the day before the release of the statement at 14:56 GMT, fell sharply and were down 24% at 15:09 GMT. S4 Capital was built by Sorrell, the world's most famous advertising executive, after he left global market leader WPP , which he had founded and run for more than 30 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022