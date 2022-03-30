Left Menu

Rajasthan govt announces 3pc hike in dearness allowance of state employees, pensioners

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:51 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent increase the dearness allowance of state employees and pensioners on the lines of central government employees.

According to a government spokesperson, now 34 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from January 1, 2022. Earlier, 31 per cent dearness allowance was being given to state employees and pensioners.

Gehlot's decision will benefit 4.40 lakh pensioners along with about 8 lakh officers-employees receiving salary as per rules of Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Salary) Rules-2017.

Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the employees of Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.

The state government will bear the financial burden of about Rs 1,435 crore annually on this increase.

