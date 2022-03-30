Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:07 IST
Kremlin says Russia and Germany to hold talks on rouble payment - TASS
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had agreed in a call that experts from their countries would discuss how payment for Russian gas exports could be made in roubles, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has said that, because of Western financial sanctions over Ukraine, it plans to require payment for its energy exports - especially the gas that Germany depends on - in roubles rather than the usual euros or dollars.

