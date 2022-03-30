Left Menu

Increase in fish consumption indicates rise in people's income: Tripura CM

Fish consumption is growing in the state which means income of the people has increased and poverty is on the decline, he said at programme organised by the fisheries department here.Fisheries minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia was present at the event.Deb said his government has been working for the welfare of fish farmers.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:15 IST
Increase in fish consumption indicates rise in people's income: Tripura CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said increase in fish and consumption in the state was an indication that people's income has risen.

Fish consumption in Tripura has increased to 25.53 per cent in 2020-21 financial year from 24.96 per cent in 2017-18.

Currently, the state consumes 92,500 MT fish annually.

The per capita fish consumption stands at 25 kg against the national average of 18 kg. Around 23 per cent of total consumption is sourced from outside the state. ''Fish consumption is growing in the state which means income of the people has increased and poverty is on the decline,'' he said at programme organised by the fisheries department here.

Fisheries minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia was present at the event.

Deb said his government has been working for the welfare of fish farmers. ''In Tripura, a survey was carried out to find out the number of fish farmers and dry fish traders. At present, the state has as many as 7,482 fish farmers and dry fish traders. The government has plans to provide loan to 3,000 of them in the next three years,'' he said.

The CM also lashed out at the previous regime for ''doing nothing'' to develop pisciculture in the state and people engaged with the sector. Ina dig at the erstwhile CPI(M) regime, he asserting that "jindabad and murdabad" slogans will not increase fish production in the state, only scientific practices would boost the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
4
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022