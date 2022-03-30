Ukraine in talks to ship farm exports via Romanian Black Sea port Constanta - ministry

Left Menu

Ukraine is in talks with Romania on shipping its farming exports via the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, as Russia's invasion has blocked off Ukrainian ports, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Ukraine, among the world's leading exporters of grain and vegetable oils, has enough stocks to meet its food needs for two years but will lose $1.5 billion a month in farming exports due to the Russian invasion, the ministry said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is in talks with Romania on shipping its farming exports via the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, as Russia's invasion has blocked off Ukrainian ports, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ukraine, among the world's leading exporters of grain and vegetable oils, has enough stocks to meet its food needs for two years but will lose $1.5 billion a month in farming exports due to the Russian invasion, the ministry said. Romania's agriculture ministry confirmed the talks over how to help Ukraine deliver its exports through Constanta port "as soon as possible".

Constanta port has the capacity to handle additional shipments, officials said. Romania shares borders of the Black Sea - a major shipping artery for grain and oil - with Bulgaria, Turkey and Ukraine, which Russia invaded over a month ago by land, air and sea.

Traffic of goods through Constanta and other Romanian ports was up 8% this year compared with the same period of 2021, data showed. In terms of volumes, the daily average of transiting goods has risen by 30,000 tones per day on average in March to 160,000 tones per day.

