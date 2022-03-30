Left Menu

Blinken says talks with UAE leader did not focus specifically on energy

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Algeria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he discussed Iran and the war in Ukraine in a meeting with the United Arab Emirates' de facto leader but did not focus specifically on energy.

Blinken told reporters during a visit to Algeria that he had an "excellent discussion" with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Morocco a day earlier and made clear that Washington values its partnership with the UAE.

