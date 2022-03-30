Ludhiana court blast case: NIA raids two places in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at two locations in Punjab in connection with last year's Ludhiana district court blast which had left one dead and six injured. The NIA claimed to have seized several incriminating documents including digital evidence like mobile phones during those searches conducted in the Khanna region in Ludhiana.

The case was initially registered on December 23 last year by Punjab Police the day when the bomb blast took place on the court premises. The NIA took over the investigation on January 13 this year. During the investigation, the NIA said it identified the person who died in the blast as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Khanna.

Soon after the blast, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. The blast was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and the windows of some vehicles parked on the premises were shattered. The district court was functioning when the explosion took place.

This was the second major blast in Ludhiana after the Shingar Cinema blast that claimed the lives of six persons in 2007. (ANI)

