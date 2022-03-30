Left Menu

TMC takes out rally against fuel price hike in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:25 IST
Hitting out at the Centre over the surging fuel prices, the ruling TMC in West Bengal took out a rally in the city on Wednesday demanding that ''anti-people decisions'' be immediately rolled back.

The rally, which commenced in south Kolkata's Golpark area, concluded in Rashbehari, covering a distance of around 2 km.

Carrying posters and placards that had 'Rollback fuel and LPG price hike' written on them, TMC activists shouted slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

Several TMC leaders held empty cylinders and petrol cans in hand during the protest.

''The Centre has done nothing to control price rise of essential commodities. Rather, oil prices are increasing every day, which then have a cascading effect on the price of other essentials. How will common people survive? The BJP must answer,'' senior TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

The TMC leadership has dubbed the hike in fuel prices as a return gift to the people of this country from the BJP government after winning assembly polls in four states.

