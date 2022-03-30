Left Menu

Blinken calls talks with UAE leader 'excellent', did not focus on oil supply

Blinken said he had a "very constructive discussion" with the crown prince about Ukraine and said U.S. officials were following up with Emirati counterparts on several issues after Tuesday's talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had an "excellent meeting" with the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler during which they discussed the war in Ukraine, one of several issues that Washington and its Gulf partners are not in full agreement on. Blinken told reporters during a visit to Algeria that energy was not a focus of the talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in neighboring Morocco on Tuesday, even though Washington wants Gulf nations to increase oil production to tame rampant crude prices, partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We believe it's critical there be abundant supplies of energy on markets now and that there also be a steady supply, but as it happens we didn't focus on that issue specifically," Blinken told reporters. He said he assured Sheikh Mohammed of Washington's support against attacks from the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen and welcomed the UAE's support for a truce in Yemen that could lead to a ceasefire.

Washington wants its Arab allies to take a stronger stance against Russia over its assault on Ukraine by voting with the United States in the United Nations, joining Western sanctions or even sending security assistance to Ukraine. Blinken said he had a "very constructive discussion" with the crown prince about Ukraine and said U.S. officials were following up with Emirati counterparts on several issues after Tuesday's talks.

