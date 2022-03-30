Left Menu

Greece will review plans on additional LNG cargoes if Russian gas flows stop

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

The Greek gas grid operator will review its plans on additional cargoes of liquefied natural gas that Greece might need if Russia stops gas supplies to the country, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Greece held an emergency meeting of its energy regulator, gas and power transmission operators and its biggest gas and power suppliers to assess all available scenarios about gas supply security.

Gas grid operator DESFA will also examine the cost for adding an additional floating tank at the country's sole LNG terminal off Athens, the ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

