MP first state in country to launch Medical, Engineering courses in Hindi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to provide medical education (MBBS) and engineering courses in Hindi.

ANI | Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to provide medical education (MBBS) and engineering courses in Hindi. The Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken in order to give equal opportunity to students who lack expertise in the English language.

"Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country where medical education and engineering studies will be done in Hindi also. Our talented students fail to get the equal opportunity due to lack of expertise in the English language," said Chouhan while addressing an event in Rewa. The Chief Minister also announced that soon, airport construction will begin in Rewa for which formalities are being completed by the state government.

"Air facilities will be expanded in Rewa. The Central Government has approved the budget for the expansion of the airport in Rewa. We will make an airport here after completing all the formalities so that investors can come here and work to enrich this land," he said. The Madhya Pradesh cabinet earlier on Saturday had announced its intention to start MBBS courses in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

