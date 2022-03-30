Left Menu

J-K: Snow clearance operation in last phase on Sinthan Top-Kishtwar road

The snow clearance operation on the Sinthan Top-Kishtwar road was in the last phase, informed the officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:10 IST
J-K: Snow clearance operation in last phase on Sinthan Top-Kishtwar road
Visuals of snow clearanceat Sinthan Top (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The snow clearance operation on the Sinthan Top-Kishtwar road was in the last phase, informed the officials on Wednesday. Rigorous efforts are being made in order to make the roads functional at the earliest.

"This road connects important parts of the valley. The total distance is about 40 kilometres, over 90 per cent of work has been done, the target is to clear the snow completely by April 2. The work here is in full swing," Ansar Hussain, Tehsildar -Larnoo kerkernag told ANI. Speaking on the completion and the latest machinery, site engineer, Sata Jama khanday, said "We are almost on the top, we have cleared most of the snow. The machinery has been pacing up the work. Tourists have been visiting the area and hopefully, the task will be completed soon." (ANI)

