NSUI demands online examination along with offline mode, begins indefinite strike

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday began an "indefinite strike" outside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty and demanded an online examination along with a physical one.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:42 IST
Visual of NSUI students protesting . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday began an "indefinite strike" outside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty and demanded an online examination along with a physical one. The protest march led by Delhi unit president Kunal Sehrawat started from the Arts faculty at the vice-chancellor's office last Friday.

Kunal urged the DU administration to listen to students' grievances and address them as soon as possible or he will sit outside the Art faculty on an indefinite strike. Kunal, along with former DUSU secretary Aakash Chaudhari, national secretary in charge and Delhi Nitish Goud, sat on indefinite strike where hundreds of students from various colleges joined them.

Speaking with the media National secretary and incharge of the Delhi unit Nitish Goud said, "The Delhi University administration takes decisions without consulting the student bodies and interested parties, hence students feel cheated. Students from various colleges have approach approached us to demand online examinations along with the offline options, NSUI will hold this indefinite strike till the demand is fulfilled." NSUI Delhi president Kunal Sherawat said, "The students from outside Delhi are still afraid of coronavirus. Students are taking online classes, they are afraid of visiting Delhi for examinations and this is a serious issue as it is related to the health of students. The university should address this as soon as possible." (ANI)

