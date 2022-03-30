Govt should set up a special township for displaced Kashmiri pandits: Congress MP

Left Menu

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and said the government should set up a special township for them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:48 IST
Deepender Hooda in Delhi (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and said the government should set up a special township for them. During the Zero hour in the House Hooda demanded double the amount of financial assistance given to them.

Hooda in a special conversation with ANI said that there can be no greater pain in life than being displaced in one's own country and being separated from one's motherland. Apart from Jammu, most of the families of displaced Kashmiri Pandits live either in Delhi or in the Delhi NCR of Haryana.

While attacking the BJP-led government in Haryana, Hooda said the previous Congress government had started giving Rs 3,000 and then Rs 5,000 per month as financial assistance to displaced Kashmiri families which has been stopped by the present BJP government. "I demand from the Haryana government that the displaced Kashmiri Pandit families should be given double the amount of financial assistance by increasing the amount to Rs 5000 according to today's inflation," he said.

Congress MP slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also and said the government is currently giving only Rs 3,000 per month to displaced Kashmiri families which need to be increased. Later, regarding the issue related to the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, Hooda demanded from the central government that the displaced Pandit families should be rehabilitated by making a special township in Kashmir valley.

If the central government makes such an effort, then the Congress party will give its full support, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

