Biden will give remarks on Thursday on efforts to lower gas prices - White House
President Joe Biden will give remarks on Thursday on his administration's actions to reduce gasoline prices in the United States, the White House said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on Moscow have driven up the price of oil.
High gasoline prices have become a political liability for Biden and his Democratic Party as they seek to retain control of Congress in the November mid-term elections. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) on "his administration’s actions to reduce the impact of Putin's price hike on energy prices and lower gas prices at the pump for American families." It did not give additional details.
