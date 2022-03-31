U.S. weighs massive release of oil to combat inflation - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 06:02 IST
The Biden administration is considering a plan to release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for several months, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
The plan is to combat rising fuel prices, according to the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- U.S.
- Bloomberg News
Advertisement