Left Menu

'Hungama' actor Rimi Sen duped of over Rs 4 cr, businessman booked

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman for duping Bollywood actor Rimi Sen of Rs 4.14 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 09:05 IST
'Hungama' actor Rimi Sen duped of over Rs 4 cr, businessman booked
Actor Rimi Sen (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman for duping Bollywood actor Rimi Sen of Rs 4.14 crore. The case is registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. According to Sen's complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas, a Goregaon-based businessman allegedly cheated on her in the name of investment.

The actor said to police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years back and they became friends. Vyas who claimed to be a businessman offered Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns. After the investment, the actor realized that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company. Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Kyun Ki, Golmaal, Baghban and Hungama. She also participated in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022