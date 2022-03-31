Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out in factory in Badalpur area of UP's Greater Noida

A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district late on Wednesday night.

ANI | Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 10:35 IST
Massive fire breaks out in factory in Badalpur area of UP's Greater Noida
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district late on Wednesday night. The factory makes cooler pads and there were at least two dozen people inside its premises at the time of the incident.

The Chief Fire Officer of Uttar Pradesh Police Arun Kumar Singh informed ANI that the people had escaped from the factory before the fire service team reached the spot. "Factory of cooler pads caught fire. People escaped the blazing factory before the fire service team reached there. Two dozen people were working in the factory while some were living in rooms behind," Singh said.

As many as four tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. "Four fire tenders were sent to the spot. Fire is in control as of now," Singh further informed.

So far, no loss of life or serious injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022