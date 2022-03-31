Mahant arrested for raping minor in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

A religious leader has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a Circuit House in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mahant Sitaram Das alias Sitaram Tripathi, a religious storyteller, police informed. The alleged rape survivor had in her complaint

ASP Shiv Kumar Verma told ANI that one person was arrested earlier in the alleged rape case while two other accused in the incident are still absconding. "Till now, we have arrested two accused. One was arrested earlier and another called Mahant Sitaram Das alias Sitaram Tripathi was arrested on Thursday. We are searching to nab two other accused who are absconding. Further investigation is underway," the police official said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Kamal Nath condemned the rape incident stating that the culprits should be punished. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said, "The incident of gang-rape of a minor girl student by some people at a Circuit House in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is highly condemnable."

"How the circuit house was allotted to these people, how there was a liquor party inside, it is a matter of investigation, the culprits should be punished," he further tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)