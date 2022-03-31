Left Menu

Mahant arrested for raping minor in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

A religious leader has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a Circuit House in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 10:45 IST
Mahant arrested for raping minor in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
MP religious leader among two booked for raping minor in Rewa district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A religious leader has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a Circuit House in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mahant Sitaram Das alias Sitaram Tripathi, a religious storyteller, police informed. The alleged rape survivor had in her complaint

ASP Shiv Kumar Verma told ANI that one person was arrested earlier in the alleged rape case while two other accused in the incident are still absconding. "Till now, we have arrested two accused. One was arrested earlier and another called Mahant Sitaram Das alias Sitaram Tripathi was arrested on Thursday. We are searching to nab two other accused who are absconding. Further investigation is underway," the police official said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Kamal Nath condemned the rape incident stating that the culprits should be punished. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said, "The incident of gang-rape of a minor girl student by some people at a Circuit House in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is highly condemnable."

"How the circuit house was allotted to these people, how there was a liquor party inside, it is a matter of investigation, the culprits should be punished," he further tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022